Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* AVIVA TO REDEEM $650M 8.25% FXD RATE TIER 1 NOTES

* AVIVA - ‍NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN GIVEN TO HOLDERS OF USD 650,000,000 8.25 PER CENT FIXED RATE TIER 1 NOTES THAT CO SHALL REDEEM NOTES IN FULL ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍REDEMPTION AT THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED INTEREST TO (BUT EXCLUDING) 3 NOVEMBER 2017​