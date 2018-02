BRIEF-Avivagen To Seek Approval From TSX Venture Exchange For Extension Of Warrants

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Avivagen Inc:

* AVIVAGEN TO SEEK APPROVAL FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE FOR EXTENSION OF WARRANTS

* AVIVAGEN - SEEKING APPROVAL BY TSX TO EXTEND EXPIRY DATE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS EXERCISABLE TO PURCHASE 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $1.00 PER SHARE

* AVIVAGEN INC - IF APPROVED, NEW EXPIRY DATE WILL BE OCTOBER 1, 2018

* AVIVAGEN-‍SEEKING APPROVAL TO EXTEND EXPIRY DATE OF SECOND TRANCHE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS EXERCISABLE TO BUY 2.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $0.90 PER SHARE ​

* AVIVAGEN INC - ‍IF APPROVED, NEW EXPIRY DATE FOR SECOND TRANCHE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS EXERCISABLE TO BE OCT 1, 2018​