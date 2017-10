Sept 18 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd -

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - it is anticipated that Avnel will be delisted from TSX at close of trading today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: