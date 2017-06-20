BRIEF-Avon Products appoints Jonathan Myers chief operating officer

June 20 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc-

* Avon Products, Inc. appoints Jonathan Myers as chief operating officer

* Avon Products Inc says ‍most recently, Jonathan served as kellogg's vice president, western european markets, and managing director, uk and ireland​

* Avon Products Inc - James Scully, Avon's current executive vice president and chief operating officer, will be leaving company on october 1, 2017

* Avon Products - Fernando Acosta, Avon's executive vice president and chief marketing and social selling officer, will be leaving co, Nov 1st 2017