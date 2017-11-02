BRIEF-Avon Q3 EPS $0.01 from continuing operations

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:
* Avon reports third-quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avon Products Inc qtrly south latin america revenue was down 1 pct, or relatively unchanged in constant dollars
* Avon Products Inc qtrly north latin america revenue was up 5 pct, or 2 pct in constant dollars
* Avon Products Inc - expects to meet its 2017 cost savings target and deliver positive free cash flow for year
* Avon Products Inc - “with mixed results in q3 and some positive trends, we expect to see modest improvement continue in q4”
* Avon Products-is within about $25 million of annual savings target,is over half way to total cost savings targeted for 3 year transformation plan of $350 million
* Avon Products Inc - expect annual results to come in below 2017 guidance
* Avon Products -expects improvement in q4, with flat to slightly positive performance compared to last year in constant-dollar revenue, adjusted operating margin
* Avon Products - during Q3 of 2017, co recorded costs to implement restructuring within operating profit of approximately $6 million before and after tax