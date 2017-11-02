FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avon Q3 EPS $0.01 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Avon Q3 EPS $0.01 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* Avon reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avon Products Inc qtrly ‍south latin america revenue was down 1 pct, or relatively unchanged in constant dollars​

* Avon Products Inc qtrly ‍north latin america revenue was up 5 pct, or 2 pct in constant dollars​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍expects to meet its 2017 cost savings target and deliver positive free cash flow for year​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍“with mixed results in q3 and some positive trends, we expect to see modest improvement continue in q4”​

* Avon Products-is within about $25 million of annual savings target,is over half way to total cost savings targeted for 3 year transformation plan of $350 million​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍expect annual results to come in below 2017 guidance​

* Avon Products -‍expects improvement in q4, with flat to slightly positive performance compared to last year in constant-dollar revenue, adjusted operating margin​

* Avon Products - ‍ during Q3 of 2017, co recorded costs to implement restructuring within operating profit of approximately $6 million before and after tax​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
