BRIEF-Avon Q4 Adj Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Of $0.12

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* AVON REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.6 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.17​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.12

* QTRLY ‍ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 2% AND WERE RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, RESPECTIVELY​

* AVON PRODUCTS - ‍“OUR TOP LINE REMAINS UNDER PRESSURE AS WE CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN CHALLENGING MACRO & COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS, PARTICULARLY IN OUR LARGEST MARKETS”​

* AVON PRODUCTS - RECORDED $50 MILLION NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT IN QUARTER THAT INCLUDED ABOUT $30 MILLION NET BENEFIT RECOGNIZED DUE TO IMPACT OF TAX REFORM

* RECORDED CTI RESTRUCTURING WITHIN OPERATING PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $24 MILLION BEFORE AND AFTER TAX IN QUARTER​

* QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS DOWN 2%, OR 1% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR DOWN 2% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVON PRODUCTS - BELIEVES HAS "CAPACITY" TO ACHIEVE ITS LONG-TERM GOALS OF MID SINGLE-DIGIT CONSTANT-DOLLAR REVENUE GROWTH AND LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING MARGIN