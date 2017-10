BRIEF-Avon reports Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc

* Avon reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Qtrly South Latin America revenue was up 4 pct

* Qtrly Brazil revenue was up 7 pct, or down 2 pct in constant dollars

* ‍Foreign currency favorably impacted both diluted loss per share and adjusted diluted loss per share by an estimated $0.02 per share​ in quarter

* Qtrly North Latin America revenue was down 7 pct

* ‍On track to achieve its 2017 cost savings target of $230 million​

* Expects plan to deliver on long-term goals of mid-single-digit constant-dollar revenue growth, low double-digit operating margin

* ‍For full-year 2017, company expects constant-dollar revenue growth in low single-digits​

* Sees ‍FY adjusted operating margin expansion of 100 to 140 bps over prior year and free cash flow to be slightly positive​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: