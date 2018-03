March 5 (Reuters) - Avrupa Minerals Ltd:

* AVRUPA SIGNS NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO OPTION OUT PYRITE BELT COPPER-ZINC LICENSES IN PORTUGAL

* AVRUPA MINERALS - FUNDING PARTNER TO PROVIDE FIRST STAGE EARN-IN OF 13 MILLION EUROS FOR EXPLORATION OVER NEXT 3 YRS FOR A 51% INTEREST IN PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: