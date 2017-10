Oct 24 (Reuters) - A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc :

* A&W Canada announces leadership transition

* Co, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund announce ‍effective Feb 16, 2018, Susan Senecal will become CEO ​

* Susan Senecal will succeed Paul Hollands, who will retire as CEO on February 16, 2018​

* Hollands will continue as chairman of board of A&W​