Jan 5 (Reuters) - Awa Bank Ltd

* Says co, Hyakujushi Bank Ltd, Iyo Bank Ltd and Shikoku Bank Ltd jointly set up Ehime-based alliance capital JV on Jan. 5, with registered capital of 100 million yen

* Says co holds 25 percent stake in the JV

* Says the JV will start business on April 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xbLE1q

