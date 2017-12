Dec 22 (Reuters) - AWOX SA:

* PROJECT TO ACQUIRE EUROPEAN HOME AUTOMATION COMPANY

* PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 6 MILLION WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* PROPOSED ISSUE OF EUR 3 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS RESERVED FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY CONCERNED

* FINALIZATION OF THE TRANSACTION TARGETED FOR THE 2ND QUARTER OF 2018

* VALUATION USED FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF CAPITAL SHOULD BE ABOUT € 10 MILLION, WITHADDITIONAL PRICE OF € 0.8 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2BOeP1b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)