FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Axa simplifies operating model to accelerate transformation
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 8:14 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF- Axa simplifies operating model to accelerate transformation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ‍Axa Group says in a statement:

* Simplifies its operating model to accelerate its transformation​

* Axa group to operate closer to its clients, with 5 key geographies ( France, Europe, the US, Asia, and International) and a refocused corporate center.

* Key transversal entities will be managed alongside these 5 geographies, including AXA Investment Managers, AXA’s core, fully-owned asset management unit, and AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA’s large insurance risks business.

* The CEOs of AXA Investment Managers and AXA Corporate Solutions will report to AXA’s Group CEO.

* As part of this simplification effort, in Europe, direct and traditional entities will report to the country CEO to accelerate the synergies between direct and traditional business.

* AXA expects the new operating model to be effective in the first quarter of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.