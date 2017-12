Dec 22 (Reuters) - AXA:

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JENERATION HOLDINGS LIMITED TO SELL SWISS PRIVILEGE FRANCHISE IN HONG KONG

* ‍PRICE CONSIDERATION IS HKD 2,200 MILLION TO BE FULLY PAID AT CLOSING​

* EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED BY END OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019