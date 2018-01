BRIEF-AXA unit buys large Portugal shopping mall for 230 mln euros

Jan 22 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, the real estate investment subunit of French insurer AXA :

* ACQUIRED THE DOLCE VITA TEJO SHOPPING CENTRE IN LISBON, PORTUGAL FOR 230 MILLION EUROS ($281.5 million) FROM U.S. HEDGE FUND BAUPOST GROUP AND SPAIN-BASED EUROFUND GROUP

* DOLCE VITA TEJO IS THE COUNTRY‘S SECOND-LARGEST SHOPPING MALL

* REDEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME TO BE COMPLETED IN 2019, WITH ADDITIONAL LETTABLE SPACE AND UNITS, INCLUDING A WATER PARK, THEME PARK

* PREVIOUS OWNERS BOUGHT THE MALL THREE YEARS AGO FOR 170 MILLION EUROS Source text: goo.gl/yW69LS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8171 euros) (Lisbon Newsroom)