Feb 13 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* Q4 NET REVENUE EUR ‍​ 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA OF EUR 5.6 MILLION (-1.2)

* "COMPETITION FOR NPLS REMAINS ROBUST AND SOME OF PRICE PRESSURE WE SAW IN Q4 2017 CONTINUES INTO Q1 2018"