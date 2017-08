June 12 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR ACQUIRES A NEW LARGE PRIMARY PORTFOLIO IN SPAIN

* PORTFOLIO HAS AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE IN EXCESS OF EUR 300 MILLION ACROSS MORE THAN 60.000 CASES

HAS CLOSED ANOTHER LARGE PRIMARY TRANSACTION IN SPAIN, THIS TRANSACTION IS FROM SANTANDER