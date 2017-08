June 19 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR ACQUIRES UNSECURED NON PERFORMING LOAN (NPL) PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY

* INVESTMENTS WILL BE 100% FINANCED BY AXACTOR'S EXISTING CASH AND CREDIT FACILITIES

* PORTFOLIO INCLUDES UNSECURED CLAIMS WITH A TOTAL OUTSTANDING BALANCE (OB) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 32 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)