Dec 20 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR AB REACHES AGREEMENT WITH DNB AND NORDEA ABOUT REFINANCING OF

* ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ITS’ TWO MAIN BANKS ABOUT TERMS FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT FACILITY​

* ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ITS’ TWO MAIN BANKS DNB BANK ASA AND NORDEA BANK AB​

* ‍NEW FACILITY HAS FINAL MATURITY 3 YEARS AFTER SIGNING​

* ‍NEW FACILITY HAS FINAL MATURITY 3 YEARS AFTER SIGNING​

* ‍DEBT FACILITY WILL INCREASE FROM CURRENT EUR 160M TO EUR 350M, WHEREOF 150M ARE IN FORM OF ACCORDION OPTIONS​