Aug 14 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* ‍GROUP POSTED A RECORD-HIGH QUARTERLY CASH EBITDA OF EUR 9.4 MILLION IN Q2​

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​ 4.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET REVENUE EUR 23.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO