Nov 1 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ) -

* Achieved an EBITDA of eur 2.0 million and cash EBITDA of eur 6.2 million in Q3

* Q3 gross revenue of eur 23.6 million was in line with the company’s expectations

* Operating margin was 10 pct in Q3, compared to -7 pct in the same quarter in 2016

* Signed and closed a co-investment partnership with Geveran Trading Co. Limited, with a eur 300 million investment capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)