July 5 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR SECURES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR NPL ACQUISITIONS

* HAS TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DNB AND NORDEA ( BANKS) WHEREBY BANKS WILL MAKE A 5TH TRANCHE AVAILABLE UNDER EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT

* 5TH TRANCHE WILL MAKE ANOTHER EUR 40 MILLION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY, AND INCREASES TOTAL LOAN FACILITY WITH BANKS FROM EUR 120 MILLION TO EUR 160 MILLION