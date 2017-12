Dec 21 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR WITH NEW THIRD PARTY COLLECTION AGREEMENT IN SPAIN

* ‍SIGNED A NEW THIRD PARTY LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH ONE OF LARGEST SPANISH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS​

* ‍THREE-YEAR CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A YEARLY REVENUE OF CLOSE TO EUR 4 MILLION​