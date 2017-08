BRIEF-Axactor wins a tender for debt collection services in Germany

July 28 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR GROUP WINS A TENDER FOR DEBT COLLECTION SERVICES WITH A LEADING PRIVATE BANK IN GERMANY

* AXACTOR MOBILE SERVICES GERMANY GMBH, A COMPANY IN AXACTOR GROUP, HAS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED A LARGE TENDER FOR FIELD SERVICE WITH ONE OF TOP 5 PRIVATE BANKS IN GERMANY

* CONTRACT HAS A DURATION OF TWO YEARS

* FOR COMING TWO YEARS, AXACTOR MOBILE SERVICES GERMANY GMBH EXPECTS SALES OF ABOUT EUR 1.3 MILLION