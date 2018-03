March 5 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS ACQUIRES STATE OF THE ART MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION SITE IN SACRAMENTO, CA

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​