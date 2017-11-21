BRIEF-Axalta ​‍confirmed previously announced talks with Akzonobel have ended regarding a potential merger

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV
* Axalta Coating Systems - confirmed that previously announced talks with Akzonobel have ended regarding a potential merger of equals transaction
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd says “continues to pursue other value-creating alternatives”
* Axalta Coating Systems- talks with Akzonobel ended regarding a potential merger of equals deal as cos were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms