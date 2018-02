Feb 6 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $1.165 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.26‍​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $940 MILLION-$980 MLN‍​

* SEES 2018 ‍NET SALES GROWTH OF 8% TO 9% AS REPORTED, OR 6% TO 7% EXCLUDING FX TAILWINDS ​

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $160 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $420 MILLION-$460 MILLION

* TCJA RESULTED IN PROVISIONAL NET TAX CHARGE OF $112.5 MILLION FROM WRITE-DOWN OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN QUARTER

* QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S