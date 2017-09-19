BRIEF-Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Axar Acquisition Corp

* Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Per-share redemption price for public shares will be approximately $10.14​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Will redeem all of its outstanding shares of common stock that were included in units issued in its initial public offering​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Public shares will cease trading as of open of business on September 28, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: