FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 8:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Axar Acquisition Corp

* Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Per-share redemption price for public shares will be approximately $10.14​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Will redeem all of its outstanding shares of common stock that were included in units issued in its initial public offering​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Public shares will cease trading as of open of business on September 28, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.