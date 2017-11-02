BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies reports Q3 EPS of $0.38 excluding items

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc:

* Axcelis announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $104.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q4 ending Dec 31, 2017, co expects revenues of approximately $107-112 million with gross margins of approximately 37-38 percent​

* Says "estimate total 2017 revenues of above $400 million"​