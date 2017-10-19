BRIEF-Axfood Q3 operating profit slightly above expectations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Axfood Ab

* Axfood ab q3 ‍consolidated net sales amounted to sek 11,578 m​

* Axfood ab q3 ‍operating profit was sek 604 m​

* Axfood ab says ‍forecast is an operating profit for 2017 that is level with outcome for 2016​

* Axfood ab says headed by willys, all segments showed favourable like-for-like sales in q3‍​

* Axfood ab q3 like-for-like retail sales‍​ +4.5 percent

* Axfood ab says sees 2017 operating profit in level with 2016‍​

* Reuters poll: axfood q3 net sales seen at 11,531 million sek, ebit at 591 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)