BRIEF-Axfood Q4 operating profit just below forecasts, dividend higher

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Axfood:

* STABLE EARNINGS WITH INVESTMENTS IN THE FUTURE

* Q4 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 11,826 M​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEK 398 M​

* DIVIDEND INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 17%

* FOR 2018 WE EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 900-1,000 M

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 7.00 PER SHARE (6.00)​

* SAYS ‍IN ADDITION TO CURRENT, LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS, BOARD HAS ADDED A GROWTH TARGET, ENTAILING THAT AXFOOD SHALL GROW MORE THAN MARKET​

* REUTERS POLL: AXFOOD Q4 NET SALES SEEN AT 11,816 MILLION SEK, EBIT AT 432 MILLION SEK, DIVIDEND AT 6.50 SEK/SHARE

* Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE RETAIL SALES ‍​3.6 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)