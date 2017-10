Sept 21 (Reuters) - AXIA CORPORATION LTD:

* FY ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $20.8 MILLION VERSUS $19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF $248.3 MILLION VERSUS $197.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.22 US CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 0.08 US CENTS