Nov 15 (Reuters) - AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 125 MILLION EUROS, UP 37 PERCENT YOY

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 33.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 50.2 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME 44.4 MILLION EUROS, UP 45.8 PERCENT YOY

* SAYS AGREED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.14 EURO PER SHARE, EXPECTED TO BE PAID BEFORE END-NOV