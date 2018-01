Jan 8 (Reuters) - AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI SA:

* BOARD ASSESSES COLONIAL BID PRICE POSITIVELY, HOWEVER CONSIDERS THAT THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR ITS IMPROVEMENT

* CEO OF AXIARE SAYS HE INTENDS TO ACCEPT COLONIAL OFFER WITH ITS PARTICIPATION OF 1.8 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:

