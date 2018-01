Jan 26 (Reuters) - Axis AB:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES INCREASED DURING Q4 BY 7 PERCENT TO SEK 2,204 M (2,059)​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 206 M (253)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND SHALL BE DECLARED FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR (SEK 0.92)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)