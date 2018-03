Feb 28 (Reuters) - Axis Auto Finance Inc:

* AXIS REPORTS 7TH CONSECUTIVE RECORD REVENUE QUARTER FOR Q2 FY2018

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - REVENUES OF $2.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER INCREASED 34% FROM REVENUES OF $1.6 MILLION FOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN FISCAL 2017

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $0.001 PER SHARE