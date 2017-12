Dec 21 (Reuters) - Axis Auto Finance Inc:

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CARS ON CREDIT FINANCIAL

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - DEAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $11 MILLION TO BE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF A CONCURRENT $15 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO AXIS' ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ON A PRICE-TO-BOOK BASIS