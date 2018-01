BRIEF-AXIS Capital Holdings Announces Organizational Changes

Jan 23 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍REALIGNS ITS ACCIDENT & HEALTH BUSINESS, MERGING UNITS INTO CORE INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS​

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS SAYS IS LAUNCHING GLOBAL UNDERWRITING AND ANALYTICS UNIT; ERIC GESICK NAMED GROUP CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - ‍CURRENT AXIS A&H CEO CHRIS DISIPIO WILL SERVE AS AN ADVISOR TO HELP GUIDE TRANSITION AND WILL DEPART FROM AXIS IN APRIL 2018​

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - SEPARATELY, CO WILL COMBINE CEDED RE AND ITS THIRD PARTY CAPITAL BUSINESS INTO A SINGLE STRATEGIC RISK-FUNDING DEPARTMENT

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES WILL BE IN PLACE DURING Q2 OF 2018​

* AXIS CAPITAL - EXPECTS TO INCUR PRE-TAX CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ORGANZIATIONAL CHANGES THAT RESULT IN RUN-RATE COST SAVINGS

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍WILL INTRODUCE AN INTEGRATED FUNCTIONAL MODEL FOR BOTH ITS IT AND FINANCE DEPARTMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: