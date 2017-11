Nov 27 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL LAUNCHES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - ‍LAUNCHED OFFERING OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED, 10-YEAR, SENIOR, UNSECURED NOTES OF UP TO $350 MILLION​

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - UNIT ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM ANY NOTES OFFERING FOR REPAYMENT OR REDEMPTION OF ITS 2.650% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ UNIT WILL APPLY TO LIST THE 10-YEAR, SENIOR, UNSECURED NOTES ON BERMUDA STOCK EXCHANGE​