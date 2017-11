Nov 29 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - UNIT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $350.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: