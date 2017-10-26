BRIEF-Axis Capital says reports quarterly loss of $‍5.61 per share​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd -

* Axis Capital reports third quarter 2017 results

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share $‍5.61​

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍5.35​

* Qtrly ‍diluted book value per common share of $55.33​

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly ‍net premiums earned increased by 9% (10% on a constant currency basis) to $1 billion​

* Qtrly ‍combined ratio of 152.9%, compared to 92.6%​

* Axis capital holdings qtrly ‍estimated catastrophe & weather-related pre-tax net losses, net of reinstatement premiums, of $617 million compared to $22 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: