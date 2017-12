Dec 6 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 - SEC FILING

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - INTEREST ON NOTES IS PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON JUNE 6 AND DECEMBER 6 OF EACH YEAR, COMMENCING JUNE 6, 2018

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - NOTES, UNLESS PREVIOUSLY REDEEMED, WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 6, 2027 Source: (bit.ly/2jm0LDU) Further company coverage: