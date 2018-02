Feb 27 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc:

* AXON ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES 10-YEAR CEO PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR CEO & FOUNDER RICK SMITH TIED TO ACHIEVING MARKET CAP AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MILESTONES​

* AXON ENTERPRISE - CEO'S PERFORMANCE ‍AWARD IS MODELED AFTER RECENTLY ANNOUNCED 2018 TESLA CEO COMPENSATION PLAN FOR ELON MUSK​