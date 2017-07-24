July 24 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced entry of a "broad permanent" injunction against Florida-based Phazzer Electronics Inc

* Axon Enterprise Inc - injunction against Phazzer Electronics Inc banning sales of infringing Phazzer Enforcer CEWs and dart cartridges

* Axon Enterprise Inc - injunction also makes clear that nonparties who assist Phazzer in violating injunction may be held in "contempt" of court

* Axon Enterprise Inc - nonparties include specifically Taiwanese CEW manufacturer Sang Min International and Double Dragon Development and Trading Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: