BRIEF-Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:08 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $90.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍taser weapons segment revenue increased 12% to $59.4 million in Q3 2017​

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍remain on track to be below $50 million of inventory by year end​

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍total inventory in quarter decreased to $52.7 million, from $60.7 million at end of q2 2017​

* Axon enterprise - “‍expect significant improvements in hardware margins in our body camera segment over next several quarters​”

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍expect full year revenue growth to exceed 25 percent

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍expect Q4 2017 gross margin to show slight improvement​

* FY2017 revenue view $329.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

