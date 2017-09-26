BRIEF-Axovant announces negative topline results of intepirdine phase 3 mindset trial in Alzheimer's disease

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd

* At 24 weeks, patients treated with 35 mg of intepirdine did not experience improvement in cognition

* Axovant Sciences - ‍announced that phase 3 mindset clinical trial of its investigational drug intepirdine did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints​

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - ‍in study, intepirdine was generally well tolerated​

* Axovant Sciences - ‍headway trial studying intepirdine in patients with dementia remains on track to report topline results at end of 2017​

* Axovant Sciences - ‍after 24 weeks of treatment, change from baseline in cognition was non-significantly improved in intepirdine arm versus placebo arm​

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - ‍there was essentially no difference between intepirdine and placebo arms in change from baseline in activities of daily living​

* Axovant Sciences - ‍headway trial studying intepirdine in patients with dementia with lewy bodies remains on track to report topline results at end of 2017​

* Axovant Sciences - ‍only endpoint in which any significant improvement was seen in intepirdine arm versus placebo arm was in first key secondary endpoint​

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - ‍company will work with investigators to conclude mindset open-label extension study​