Dec 14 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS COLLABORATES WITH WORLD-LEADING NICOTINE ADDICTION RESEARCH CENTER FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF AXS-05 IN SMOKING CESSATION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS - ‍ENTERED RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH DUKE UNIVERSITY TO EVALUATE AXS-05 IN A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SMOKERS ATTEMPTING TO QUIT​

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PHASE 2 TRIAL INITIATION ANTICIPATED IN Q1 OF 2018 FOR AXS-05​