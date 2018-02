Feb 22 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ‍Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO 2.5 MSEK (-0.6)​

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 34.7 MSEK (28.4)

* THE BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND SHOULD BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.