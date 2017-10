Oct 5 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL)

* SEPTEMBER SALES REPORT - 17.2 MSEK

* ‍SEPTEMBER‘S PRELIMINARY SALES 17.2 MSEK UP 52% FROM PREVIOUS MONTH (11.1 MSEK) AND UP 10.7% FROM SEPTEMBER PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)