Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aytu Bioscience Inc

* Aytu Bioscience Inc - ‍on October 26, 2017, Gregory A. Gould resigned as Chief Financial Officer​

* Aytu Bioscience Inc - ‍Gould's resignation will become effective on November 15, 2017 -​ SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2y92t59) Further company coverage: