Jan 15 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding:

* SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE FY 2017 WITH NET PROFIT BETWEEN EUR 215 AND 225 MILLION

* SAYS CONFIRMED NET PROFIT TARGET OF EUR 300 MILLION BY 2019

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.0 PER SHARE

* CLOSED 2017 WITH RECORD NET INFLOWS OF EUR 6.8 BILLION Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: